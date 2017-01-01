Bullet time
Fast looks better slow.
Epic shots are easy with the all-new bullet time effect. Watch as you move through the center of a scene while the ONE swoops around you, capturing every angle in up to 240 FPS.* Shots like those innovated by the Wachowskis and Swiss skiier Nicolas Vuignier are for the first time achievable by anyone, with no hassle.
*The ONE shoots at a maximum of 120 FPS, while 240 FPS video is achieved algorithmically with the companion app.
Bring on the shake, rattle and roll.
Built-in 6-axis stabilization means the footage you capture on the ONE looks smooth even when life gets choppy.
Shoot first, point later with FreeCapture.
FreeCapture is an all-new way to film. First, you lock in the whole 360 experience. Then, you go back and capture the highlights in a classic-sized 1080p video that’s ready to share anywhere – all on your phone. It’s like having a camera crew with you wherever you go. With FreeCapture, you’ll never miss the perfect shot.
Focus on what matters with SmartTrack.
SmartTrack follows any subject to give you a classic-sized video where they’re always center-frame. For the ONE, it’s simple - everything’s in frame.
Bring them into the moment. Wherever. Whenever.
Go live in 360 on your favorite platform. Start a broadcast with one tap and let family and friends see life from your eyes as you live it.
Wet. Wild. Worry-free.
See the watery part of the world with the ONE’s customized IP68 waterproof housing. Dust-proof, waterproof and durable, the housing undergoes rigorous seal testing and is effective at up to 30-meter depth.
Because of the way light refracts in water, underwater shooting solutions need to take special measures to avoid image distortion. The ONE’s waterproof housing uses advanced optics — including double-coated BaK7 (Barium crown) glass — to ensure that you get a clear, crisp image even in the water.
Shoot remotely with your phone.
Connect via Bluetooth to set up the perfect shot—whether you’re in it or not.
Use the ONE on its own.
Or quick-mount it on an accessory. The ONE’s ready for 70 minutes of continuous shooting.
Link up when you’re on the go.
Connect directly to your phone for seamless previews and rock-steady live-streaming. Life moves fast. The ONE adapts.
Path-breaking power. Inside and out.
Cutting-edge optics in a sleek, ultra-portable exterior. The ONE finds simplicity on the far side of complexity.
All in the details.
Packing a 1/2.3” Sony CMOS sensor, a large F2.2 aperture and a high-efficiency Ambarella processor, the ONE makes quick work of capturing brilliantly crisp 4K spherical video and 24 MP spherical stills.
Versatile. Light. Ready for anything.
Compact and ergonomic, the ONE captures the action without every getting in the way of it. A protective case doubles as a monopod, while a unique foldable Lightning connector means the ONE is ready to link up in an instant.
Seamless connectivity when it counts.
Go live in 360 with one tap after connecting your phone via Bluetooth or the Lightning port. A direct Lightning connection will keep your broadcast stable and beats Wi-Fi by a mile.
Specs
Built to share. Anywhere.
